Hope MacRae passed away peacefully surrounded by close family on Sept. 12. She was 88 years old. Born Marjorie Hope MacRae on Oct. 15, 1930 in Amarillo, TX, she was the daughter of Judge Embree H. Foster and Jeane C. Foster. She was the younger sister to Patricia Foster Lavering. After moving to Los Angeles in 1940, she attended high school and then UCLA. She became a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Her life then led her to Santa Rosa where she worked for the Barlow Company for almost 30 years as a Bookkeeper. After retiring, she moved from Santa Rosa to Vacaville. She settled in Leisure Town in 2009 where she was very active.Hope loved singing and belonged to many different choral groups throughout the years. She also loved all types of dance, especially Tap. Another one of her gifts was playing the piano. She loved Classical Music and Opera. Attending events in San Francisco was a favorite pastime. Traveling was one of her greatest joys. She loved going on cruises with her family and bus trips with her senior group. She traveled to many destination, Hawaii, especially Kauai, was one of her favorite places.She also loved all things health and fitness. She worked out at Northbay Healthspring Fitness with her trainer, Julie, until the last year of her life. She inspired many others to obtain a life of health and fitness. An article was printed about her fitness life in 2018. It was a highlight for her! Her greatest love and constant companion was her Labradoodle, Autumn, who never left her side and was full of unconditional love. Hope gave generously to many animal charities such as the Kauai Humane Society and Old Dog Haven. Her love for dogs was well known and appreciated! She is preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her five children, Tamara Carousos of Vacaville, Sean MacRae of Petaluma, Melodie Mosser of New Martinsdale, WV, James Harrison of Santa Rosa, and Jeanine Johnson of Booneville, AR. She has many grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great, great grandchildren.In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to the Old Dog Haven in her name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Vaca Hills Chapel in Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019