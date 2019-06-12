The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H.R. McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.R. McCartney


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
H.R. McCartney Obituary
H.R. McCartney went to be with the Lord on May 29. He was a gifted gospel singer, as well as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Now he is singing in Heaven. He was born on March 31, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. He is survived by Elsie, his wife of 61 years, two daughters, five grandchildren and two grand-dogs, his brother and sister and a beloved extended family. Funeral service will be at McCune Garden Chapel, Vacaville on June 18 at 12 noon, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
W00133100-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from June 12 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now