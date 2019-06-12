|
H.R. McCartney went to be with the Lord on May 29. He was a gifted gospel singer, as well as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Now he is singing in Heaven. He was born on March 31, 1932 in Tulsa, OK. He is survived by Elsie, his wife of 61 years, two daughters, five grandchildren and two grand-dogs, his brother and sister and a beloved extended family. Funeral service will be at McCune Garden Chapel, Vacaville on June 18 at 12 noon, with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
