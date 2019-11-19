|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ignacio L. Orozco, affectionately known as "Nacho," will be 10 A.M. Friday, November 22, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Thursday evening, November 21, there will be a viewing from 5-8 P.M. at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home.Ignacio passed away on the morning of November 15. He was born in Escondido, CA to Macario and Juanita Orozco.He was raised in Carichic, Chihuahua, Mexico where his parents lived on a cattle ranch and managed an apple orchard. Later, as a youth he moved to Vacaville and worked for Basic American Foods, an onion dehydrating plant in Vacaville, for over 45 years. He took great pride in being a dedicated and dependable employee and commented "He could do anything and learn anything, and was never late to work." His wife Reynalda also worked at Basic. In addition to his work at Basic, one could TRY and find Nacho somewhere in Vacaville at either his early morning coffee pit stop, the downtown movie theatre (janitor), St. Mary's Catholic Church, (janitor) or working in local orchards and agricultural fields. Throughout his work life, the Orozco family made yearly extended visits to Carichi, Mexico and have many fond memories of family gatherings and ranch life. In particular, Nacho had a strong appreciation for the Tarahumara culture and maintained close ties with his "hermanos." Nacho was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Ignacio had a great sense of humor and wit and never ran out of stories to tell. He was always caring, respectful, and had a work ethic like no other.Ignacio was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reynalda; parents; and his 3 sisters and 8 brothers.He is survived by daughters, Rose Marie Romo (Javier), Leticia Marentes (Jaime) and Yolanda Orozco (Michael Camp) and son Armando Ignacio Orozco (Esther); 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019