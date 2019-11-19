The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ignacio Orozco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ignacio L. Orozco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ignacio L. Orozco Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ignacio L. Orozco, affectionately known as "Nacho," will be 10 A.M. Friday, November 22, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Thursday evening, November 21, there will be a viewing from 5-8 P.M. at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home.Ignacio passed away on the morning of November 15. He was born in Escondido, CA to Macario and Juanita Orozco.He was raised in Carichic, Chihuahua, Mexico where his parents lived on a cattle ranch and managed an apple orchard. Later, as a youth he moved to Vacaville and worked for Basic American Foods, an onion dehydrating plant in Vacaville, for over 45 years. He took great pride in being a dedicated and dependable employee and commented "He could do anything and learn anything, and was never late to work." His wife Reynalda also worked at Basic. In addition to his work at Basic, one could TRY and find Nacho somewhere in Vacaville at either his early morning coffee pit stop, the downtown movie theatre (janitor), St. Mary's Catholic Church, (janitor) or working in local orchards and agricultural fields. Throughout his work life, the Orozco family made yearly extended visits to Carichi, Mexico and have many fond memories of family gatherings and ranch life. In particular, Nacho had a strong appreciation for the Tarahumara culture and maintained close ties with his "hermanos." Nacho was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Ignacio had a great sense of humor and wit and never ran out of stories to tell. He was always caring, respectful, and had a work ethic like no other.Ignacio was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reynalda; parents; and his 3 sisters and 8 brothers.He is survived by daughters, Rose Marie Romo (Javier), Leticia Marentes (Jaime) and Yolanda Orozco (Michael Camp) and son Armando Ignacio Orozco (Esther); 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00138670-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ignacio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -