Ina Claire (Freitas) Escano passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in the front bedroom of the family home on Jackson Street in Fairfield. Her grandparents came to the United States from the Azores in the 1860's; Ina's mother was born in Fairfield, making Ina second generation American. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Michael Joseph, age 27. The youngest of eight, "Tyke" attended local grammar schools and graduated from Armijo High School where she was very active in various clubs and loved playing basketball and tennis. She was a devout Catholic all her life, putting God first, family second and everything else third. Tyke was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vacaville for over 60 years, an active member of St. Mary's Women's Club, and volunteered at the food locker there. She was a loving mother of three children and the glue of the family. Her husband, Manuel, worked on the family ranch in Dixon while Tyke stayed home with the children and managed the bookkeeping. When the children were young she was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, involved in the Brownies, and active in the P.T.A. and 4-H. In 2010 they moved from Vacaville to Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield, where she was very active socially and helped with various PVE tasks, and was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church until she passed. She had attended Pilates classes for over 10 years in Vacaville, and was the most senior student. She was an inspiration to the other students, who loved her dearly. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word; Tyke was a joy to be with. Manuel and Tyke traveled extensively together, visiting numerous countries and most of the United States. She was also a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic club for over 20 years. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her and will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Manuel; son, Edward Escano; daughter, Sue (Dennis) Noonan; and grandson, David (Annmarie) Kissling. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a rosary and funeral Mass to be held outdoors at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fairfield. A Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m., with Mass following at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28. Private burial will be at the family plot in Rockville Cemetery at a future date.