Obituary Condolences Flowers Born Annels Bohm on May 11, 1923, Inez Skinner left Germany after the war and married Clinton Pederson, a master sergeant in the United States Air Force. Clinton passed away at age of 52, in large part due to jaundice he picked up in the war. In the mid-1960s she met and married Will Skinner, with whom she built a home in Pleasants Valley. She and Will travelled frequently, enjoying many winters in Palm Springs, and made the home they named "Tanglewood", a delightful destination for all of their friends and family. Inez lived there until she passed away at home on the evening of Jan. 31, at the age of 95 after a brief illness, in the presence of her family.In her working life she served as a supervisor at Travis Air Force Base supply for 30 years, ultimately rising to the position of Logistics Specialist with the 22nd Air Force, a post that presided over military supply of the entire western United States. She may have been the first woman to ever achieve that post. When she retired she was the highest ranking female civilian at Travis AFB. She didn't slow down then and later devoted the time she didn't spend working on the ranch or entertaining family and friends in public service with the Vacaville Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, which she joined in May 2004. She was also a long-standing member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.She spent her first six years of participation with the Elks Lodge providing monthly dinners for the Seniors in Retirement program, doing anything from helping prepare food, serving plates, and washing dishes to spreading camaraderie. In 2010 she became an officer of the Lodge. As Trustee, she helped steer the financial decisions of the Lodge to ensure that every penny was wisely spent or invested. A zealous advocate for needed programs for the community, her dear friend TJ recalls a trustees' meeting where he and she were debating on allocating funds for handicapped children's bowling. She put her foot down and told him, "It's for the kids!!!" She won the argument and the Elks have been sponsoring the program every year since.Inez was an active worker and participant of the Lodge events and a mainstay at their Friday night dinners. She knew the importance of helping her community and was a proud Elk and a proud citizen and resident of Vacaville. She was adored by her children, Susan Pederson, Allen Pederson, and Marvin Pederson, and by her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and was famous for her sumptuous Thanksgiving dinners and over-the-top July 4th parties. Known for her saucy wit and shameless iconoclasm, she will be missed by all. There will be a memorial in her honor, despite her insistence that we don't have one, at the Elks Club, 302 Parker Street in Vacaville on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

