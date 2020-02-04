|
Ione Chapin was the daughter of Wilbur and Rose Chapin. She was born in Watertown, SD, and moved to California during World War II to work in a tire factory. After working in San Francisco for a decade, she resided in Fairfield for over 50 years. She was bright and witty, had a very creative mind and always had the best stories to share with her nieces and nephews. She was a strong and steady influence to many in her tight-knit family. She was the last of six children to survive, and was predeceased by the following siblings in order of their deaths, Bernice Davis, Merton Chapin, Darlene Gonsalves, Betty McPherson, and Helen Laforet. She will be sorely missed by many nieces and nephews.A rosary for Ione will be said at 10:15 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at 212 Main St., Vacaville, on Feb. 4.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020