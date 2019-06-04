Irene Dallman Napier, 87, passed in her sleep at home on June 1. Irene was born April 18, 1932 in Oakland, to Arnold and Madeline Dallman. She was united in marriage to Tom H. Napier on Sept. 5, 1952 in Oakland. Tom preceded Irene in death on Feb. 1, 2006, they enjoyed 54 loving years of marriage. Irene had one brother, Arn, and a sister Tessie. Irene worked as a supervisor for Basic Foods in Vacaville for many years and traveled quite a bit to meet customers. She and Tom lived for their children and never missed a sporting event that the kids participated in.Irene is survived by her loving children, Linda Kealy, George Napier and Paul Napier. Their daughter, Laura Napier, passed away on Jan. 30, 2013. Irene loved her family immensely and always enjoyed being with her eight grandchildren, Maxine Howard, Alex and Kyle Napier, Cheyn and John Turberville, Grant, Nicole and Lauren Napier. Irene loved her garden, her many cats, old movies and having lunch once per month with her dear friends from the Basic Founders Club. There are no services planned yet.Be still and know that I am with God. Psalm 46:10

