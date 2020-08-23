Irene M. Wystepek passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on August 7, 2020. Irene was born in the Elmhurst community of New York City to Anthony Wlazlo and Eleonora Wlazlo (Muszynski), both from Poland, and was the youngest of four children.Irene cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Chet Wystepek Sr. and daughter, Patricia Oliver (Wystepek). She is survived by her two sons, Chet Wystepek Jr. and Paul Wystepek along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 2700 Dover Ave., Fairfield, CA. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 11:00 in the morning.