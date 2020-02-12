|
|
Irving "Ike" Eugene Isaacson passed away Jan. 18, at the age of 91 in Woodland. Born in Ishpeming, MI on Dec. 28, 1928. Ike lived an exciting life that took him around the world multiple times, saw him raising four kids alongside his beloved wife, Audrey, had him spending many hours in his wood shop crafting oak furniture, and involved a whole lot of hunting and fishing. Ike retired from the Air Force as a flight engineer in 1970 after serving his country for 22 years. He was a proud member of the 84th Squadron and he and Audrey were instrumental in planning many squadron reunions over the years, as well as bringing a C-133 Cargomaster to the Travis Air Force Base Museum in 2008.Ike is survived by his wife of 71 years, Audrey, as well as his children, Katherine (Daniel and children Amy and Brenda), Jayne (Robert and children Scott, Melissa and Melanie), Chris (Julia and children Carrie and Alan) and James (children Justin and Zachary) and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom love him dearly and think of him as a hero.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020