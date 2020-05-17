Jack Lee Putman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 7. Jack was born to Grover and Ruth Putman on June 11, 1934 in Hedger, CA. Jack was the youngest of four brothers and three sisters.Jack attended grade school and high school in Live Oak, CA. he played football all four years of high school.After graduation high school Jack attended Yuba Jr. College, where he played football and lettered in all six years. In 1954 Jack enlisted in the Army for two years and spent four years in the Reserves. When he was out of the service he helped his brother, Don, fall timber in the Sierras. In the summer of 1959 Jack met Jean Skiles from Oroville, CA on a blind date. They were married the following May of 1960. Later they had two sons, Jeffrey Lee and Joey Lin, and they settled in Fairfield, CA, making that their home. Jack worked for PG&E for 32 years. Jack worked all around Northern CA and retired out of Vacaville. All the while Jack worked, he also coached a Little League baseball team for his sons. Jack was very devoted to family. After retiring, Jack and Jean spent 25 years enjoying family, gardening, and traveling to Needles, CA to play golf, visiting his sister, Ruth and her husband, John, until their passing, and meeting and making numerous friends from Canada and the Eastern States.Jack is survived and will forever be missed by his loving and devoted wife of almost 62 years, Jean; his oldest brother, Jim (91) of Marysville, CA; son, Jeffrey (Ashleigh); son, Joey (Sherri); grandchildren, Julianne, Jessica Lynn, Troy, and Shawnee; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Dylan; nephews and nieces in the Sutter, Marysville, and Yuba City areas, and two nieces in Waco, TX.