On the evening of Jan. 1, Jack "Mike" Millward Jr., passed on peacefully at his home in Vacaville after an extended battle with cancer.Jack graduated from Berkeley High School in 1962 where he played football and met his wife, Ann Sarzin. He attended San Francisco State University, majored in biology and played on the soccer team. It was there that Mike embraced his life-long love of all things science and prepared himself for a 33 year teaching career as a science teacher at Fairfield High School where he also coached football and golf. Jack touched the lives of thousands of students and athletes.He was also an enthusiastic competitor outside the classroom. He coached his sons Keith and Scott in baseball and soccer and often worked the clock at Fairfield High basketball and football games.After retirement Jack played golf and worked out regularly, traveled the world, enjoyed coffee, chess and comradery in many cafes. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.He is survived by Ann, to whom he was married 53 wonderful years; sons, Keith (Danielle) and Scott (Jessica); grandchildren, Owen, Riley and Logan, and by his brother, Newt. Jack will be dearly missed by friends and family, but will remain forever in our hearts. Donations toward the Jack Millward Memorial on Paradise Valley Golf Course can be made on his Facebook page.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020