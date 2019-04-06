The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Hourmouzus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Micheal "Jake" Hourmouzus


2001 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacob Micheal "Jake" Hourmouzus Obituary
Born to Brandon and Candy Hourmouzus on May 9, 2001 in Bellingham, WA, "Jake" was a carefree and fearless person who had big dreams and ambitions. He was a senior in high school who loved hanging out with his friends, family and was active riding his dirt bike, snowboarding and camping. Jake's friends would say he was the kind of friend who saw life for what it was. He was an, "All around one of a kind guy"! If you were lucky enough to be considered his friend then you knew you had a friend for life!We are blessed to have had Jake with us for this short amount of time. We know he is looking down on all of us now and will be watching over all of his friends and loved ones. Stay Strong!Jacob is preceded by his grandfathers' Nicholas Hourmouzus and Randolph Akins.Jacob leaves behind his father, Brandon Hourmouzus and his girlfriend Jo Cammerano; his mother, Candy Carrillo and stepfather, Gustavo Carrillo. He is also survived by his older sister, Jessica Montgomery; grandparents, Larry and Joy Branco, and grandmother, Patsy Barber. He will be missed by his uncles, Eric Hourmouzus, Michael Akins, Randy Akins; aunt, Shelly Akins, as well as his aunt, Nannette; uncle, Ed Bell, and his loving girlfriend Katelyn Morales. Funeral services will be held for Jake at East Lawn Elk Grove Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m.
W00130650-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now