Jaime, 78, was born January 14, 1942 in Mexico City, Mexico to Irene & Antonio Ceron. In 1963, he married Lucila Ruiz and came to the U.S.A to forge a better life. Starting new roots in Vacaville, Jaime worked at the former Nut Tree, Coffee Tree and Black Oak restaurants, before beginning his 27-year career for the California Department of Corrections till retiring. Jaime is survived by his wife, 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed his monthly poker game with friends and was a life-long San Francisco 49ers fan. Per his request, no services will be held.