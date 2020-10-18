James "Jim" Corbett Gooch passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Vacaville, CA. Jim was born on June 24, 1944 in Nowata, OK, raised in both Oklahoma and Texas, graduating from Dumas High School in Dumas, Texas in 1962. After graduating, Jim joined the US Navy and served on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War as a Quarter Master 2nd Class. He met his wife, Pam Gooch, on a blind date, and they were married on October 2, 1966 in Reno, Nevada and just celebrated 54 years prior to his death. Once he returned from the Vietnam War, they settled in Fairfield, CA where they started a family. They moved to Vacaville in 1974 and remained there for the remainder of his life. Jim joined the Plumbers and Fitters Union Local 343 in 1968, retiring in June of 2005. He is survived by his wife, Pam Gooch; daughters, Sheri (and Frank) Neal; Tricia Nunner; Jennifer (and Scott) Kearsing; son, Jimmy (and Jessica) Gooch; sisters, Pat Parrott; Cathy McClain; Amy Gooch; brother, Lee (and Sonya) Gooch; brothers-in-law, Frank (and Helen) Andrews; Joe (and Peggy) Andrews; mother, Mary Hillary; 11 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.His father, Corbett Gooch, precedes him in death.Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no funeral. A private graveside service with his wife and children will be on October 22, 2020 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to your favorite charity
in honor of James Gooch.W00148240-image-1.jpg