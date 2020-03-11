|
|
On Monday, March 2, James William Gagnon passed away at age 84 after a series of illnesses. The youngest child of eight now rejoices in heaven with his parents, seven siblings and his first great-granddaughter. James is survived by his wife Rita of 57 years; six children, Jeff, Ray, Brian, Rachele, John and Belinda, as well as 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. His two greatest passions in life were his family and golf. He was a devoted, loving husband. He was a dedicated family man, friendly to all, and loved by everyone who knew him and his sense of humor. He will be missed by all. James joined the Navy in 1954 and served proudly for two years before joining the Air Force in 1956 serving another 20 years, retiring in 1976 from Travis Air Force Base. He then worked at Ball Metal in Fairfield, for 22 years. Private interment will be on March 23, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
W00142520-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 11 to Mar. 23, 2020