|
|
James ("Jim") Patrick Goins passed away peacefully on July 6, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 72.Jim was born in McKeesport, PA on Sept. 21,1946. His family would eventually relocate to Anderson, IN where he would attend school.In 1964 he joined the US Navy and did his basic training at the Naval Station Great Lakes and was trained to be a marine machinist. After basic, he was stationed on the USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier home ported in San Francisco, where he would remain aboard throughout his enlistment. His tour of duty consisted of a Westpac/ Vietnam deployment.After being honorably discharged in 1968, he would immediately begin his career with the Department of Defense. He started at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard as a marine machinist in shop 38. Upon base closure, he transferred to Mare Island Naval Shipyard, where he would retire upon base closure in 1996.He always strived and achieved to provide his family a better life than the one he had growing up. His work ethic and pride in his work was always evident and recognized. He was never one to let anything stop his drive toward upward mobility. He began his career as a mechanic and ended his career as a General Foreman.Retirement was not to last long, as Jim was always happier being busy. He had a lifelong passion for automobiles, so he would soon go into the business of selling cars. Whereas again, nothing could keep him from excelling, especially at something he was so passionate about.Jim's personality and sense of humor went hand in hand. He could strike up a conversation up with anyone and everyone, and in moments they would have tears in their eyes from laughter. Most people he befriended would turn into lifelong friendships.The only thing Jim was more passionate about than work, was his family and friends. He used to enjoy a family get together where his cooking skills would be showcased, then he would tell you all his recipe secrets like he was doing a cooking show. He always made sure his loved ones knew how much he loved them.Jim had quite a few hobbies, among them was going to Reno, trying a hidden gem restaurant, playing his weekly lotto tickets, watching the 49ers, attending an all you can eat crab feed function, or just jumping in the car for a Sunday ride with no destination in mind.Jim was so many things to so many people. To us, he was a husband, father, grandfather, protector, provider, mentor, and a friend. He was someone you always felt safe with. He could handle any situation regardless of the severity with a sense of calm and collect and assure you that it's going to be alright. He used to tell everyone "I'm tired", God heard him and called him home to give him the rest and peace so earnestly deserved. He will truly be missed by his wife and family along with so many others he befriended. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives.Jim is survived by his wife Michele of 27 years (Houston, TX); daughter, Theresa Thomas (Phoenix, AZ); son, James Goins (Las Vegas, NV); daughter, Denise Goins (Las Vegas, NV); son, Jared Goins (Houston, TX); brother, Raymond Goins (California); half-brother, Wesley Goins (Anderson, IN), along with two step sisters, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.Jim was preceded in death by parent, Ray Goins (Anderson, IN), Ann Ridge (McKeesport, PA), and son, John Patrick Goins (Daly City, CA).Interment will be held Friday Aug 2, at 9 a.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, 693-2460.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , or Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Or (800) 272-3900.
W00134760-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on July 28, 2019