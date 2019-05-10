The Reporter Obituaries
|
James L. McMenamin Obituary
James L. "Jimbo" McMenamin, 73, passed away March 9. James was born in Vallejo, May 20, 1945, to Jack and Beverly McMenamin. He attended Sacramento State University, receiving his BS degree.James was a pipefitter and safety inspector at Mare Island and MClellan AFB; Sanitarian in Plumas and Yuba Counties.He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, camping and also computer repair.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Helen E. McMenamin; son, Curtis J. McMenamin; siblings, John and Marty McMenamin; uncle, Kent (Shirley) Wickens; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, and Glen and Roland Wickens.Celebration of life will be Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m., at Three Oaks Community Center, Vacaville. Arrangements entrusted to Vaca Hills Chapel.
Published in The Reporter from May 10 to May 19, 2019
