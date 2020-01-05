|
James Michael Lydon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 26, 2019. He was born in Oakland, CA on April 19, 1943 to Irish immigrant parents, James Lydon of County Galway, Ireland and Joan (O'Brien) Lydon, of County Kerry, Ireland. James known to most as "Jim," was incredibly proud of his family. He was the loving husband of Linda Boccaccio Lydon for 52 years, the devoted father to daughter, Michelle Lydon and son, Matthew Lydon; beloved father-in-law to Katie Lydon and was known as Gramp to his three grandchildren, Dempsey, Delaney, and Kennedy. Jim was blessed with two brothers who cherished a lifelong bond of Irish pride. Jim was preceded in death by brother, Dan Lydon and is survived by brother, John Lydon. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was raised in Oakland, CA. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated in 1961 from Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley. Jim cherished being raised in Oakland and the city of Oakland had a special place in his heart his entire life. He described growing up near the Temescal neighborhood as a "Magical Time." Jim went on to be a proud Teamster for over 40 years, the majority of the years as a truck driver for Lucky Stores. He left a legacy of loyalty and hard work. He was admired for his strong work ethic and he truly enjoyed going to work and providing for his family. Jim was a people person and loved a good conversation. He had the "gift of gab." Most learned if you did not have a lot of time, do not start a conversation with Jim. However, if you did have time Jim was genuinely interested to learn about you: where you were raised, what you did for a living and who you might know that he also knew. Jim had an amazing ability to connect with everyone. In all conversations he found common ground with people. After the conversation, he would make a point to share what he learned. Jim enjoyed many hobbies, but spending time with his family is what he loved most. He cherished his family and beamed with pride when surrounded by family. This was always evident when spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had the good fortune to see his grandchildren several times a week their entire lives. Their time together often included cruises in the old cars, trips to the Bay Area for a Casper's hot dog or two, a few life lessons and many, many laughs. Jim said he enjoyed some of the C's: Cameras, Camping, Conversation, hot rod Cars, and Linda's home Cooking. Jim will be greatly missed by all. He was a true example of a family man with strong values and a true love for people. It can be said Jim lived as he died-having no regrets and accomplishing everything he set out to do. Services will be held at Saint Mary's Church, Vacaville on January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Vacaville Police Activities League or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11, 2020