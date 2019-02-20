The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 448-6546
Resources
More Obituaries for James Orsi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Orsi


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James (Jim) Orsi Obituary
James Orsi (Jim), 95, passed away on Feb. 8. Jim was born in Chicago, IL on March 7, 1923.Jim served in the United States Army during WWII from Feb. 12, 1943 to Dec. 29, 1945 and later retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service. He enjoyed baseball, football, fishing, camping and being with family.Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna Orsi; son, Steve; grandson, Greg; granddaughters, Elizabeth and husband, David Grundell and Kristine; great-grandsons, Mason, Owen; nieces; nephews, and other family and friends.Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 5:30 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.
W00128680-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCune Garden Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now