James Orsi (Jim), 95, passed away on Feb. 8. Jim was born in Chicago, IL on March 7, 1923.Jim served in the United States Army during WWII from Feb. 12, 1943 to Dec. 29, 1945 and later retired from the United States Postal Service after 30 years of service. He enjoyed baseball, football, fishing, camping and being with family.Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna Orsi; son, Steve; grandson, Greg; granddaughters, Elizabeth and husband, David Grundell and Kristine; great-grandsons, Mason, Owen; nieces; nephews, and other family and friends.Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 5:30 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019