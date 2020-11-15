James Patrick Howley Jr., 56 of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family, after a valiant 15-month fight with brain cancer. He was born in New York on January 31, 1964.A devoted husband, father, son and brother, Jimmy was a role model to many and, simply put, a great man.His work life included being an electrician in the IBEW and later a cell technician for AT&T. On top of his work, Jimmy was incredibly involved in his community, serving as Boy Scout Troop 180 Committee Chair and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Leah; sons, Adrian, Thomas (Rachel) and Christopher; mother, Mary Ann Howley; brothers, Brian (Sybil) and Sean (Erica); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Marcia Morucci; brothers-in-law, Mark (Kim) and Gerald Jr. (Audra). He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, James Patrick Howley Sr.A Mass of Catholic Burial, limited to immediate family due to COVID-19, will be held next week at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Vacaville. He will be laid to rest at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.All are invited to a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville.A celebration of life will be held on a future date in 2021 to share happy memories. Donations in his memory can be made to Boy Scout Troop 180 for the scouting program and scholarships. Send to Boy Scout Troop 180 c/o Sandy Duggan, 7345 Junebug Lane, Vacaville, CA, 95688. Funeral Arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home www.vacahillschapel.com
