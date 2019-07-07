James Philip Schlachter, 76, of Vacaville, passed away on July 3, after a long battle with liver cancer. Jim grew up and married in Detroit, where he had two sons, James Carl Schlachter and Todd Charles Schlachter, both now living in Atlanta. He migrated to Santa Cruz, California, in the mid-1970s, where he met his wife of 39 years, Kathy. Together they had Evan Robert Schlachter, who now resides in Portland, OR. Jim spent his professional career designing industrial equipment and conveyor systems. He was an avid motorcyclist and a loyal and kind friend, husband, and father. He is survived by his wife, children, four grandchildren, two siblings, William Schlachter of Absarokee, MT, and Carol Tuck of Lake Havasu, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews and in-laws. A small memorial bench dedication ceremony will be held at a later date in Santa Cruz County. In lieu of flowers, small donations to offset the purchase of the memorial bench can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-bench-for-james-jim-schlachter.

W00134070-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 7, 2019