|
|
Our wonderful, funny, down-to-earth Dad passed away shortly after his 87th birthday, surrounded by his family.He retired from Civil Service at Travis AFB-and continued to work part-time at Pacific Hardware while pursuing his passions of travel, hunting, fishing, boating, building and baseball.He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; four daughters and their spouses, Brenda (Gary) Plitt, Karen (Dave) McCall, Chris (Tom) Doss, and Cindy (John) Thornton; nine grandchildren, Jayson Campos, Ty McCall, Tatiana Plitt-Taylor, Kimberly, Karin, Max and David Doss, Jesse and Carley Thornton, and seven great-grandchildren.He was well-known for his jokes and storytelling. His mantra was, "A Bad Day Fishing Is Better Than A Good Day Working." To honor his wishes a private, family-only service will be held.
W00133570-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter on June 23, 2019