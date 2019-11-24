|
Janette Dahlin passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 16, with her loving family by her side.Janette was born to parents, Rose and JC Hester on July 7, 1967 in Richmond, the only girl in a family with four brothers. Her younger years were spent in Richmond and Benicia before the family moved to Vacaville, where she graduated from Vacaville High School and has lived the remainder of her life. She's a self proclaimed "band geek" from Vaca High and is proud that she has maintained her relationships with friends dating back to childhood.Janette and Scott Dahlin were married Feb. 25, 1989 and recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. In March of 1995, their daughter, Gabriella Rose was born; their only child. Janette is so proud of her Gabi who recently graduated with her Masters from The University of Washington. They were the best of friends. Scott, Gabi and Janette were truly the three musketeers. Scott and Janette were the true meaning of "team". They were beside each other through thick and thin.Janette spent the early part of her career in the retail industry, working at Dress Barn, and 3 Day Blinds, before settling on her permanent career at Jelly Belly Corporate Office in 2001 in the payroll department.Anyone that Janette came in contact with knows her infectious smile, and warm loving spirit. She was always the organizer of all things festive at work, and at home. She was famous for crafting, organizing Halloween events, and making work life fun and festive for her department at the Jelly Belly factory. She loved to travel to local spots, and was especially fond of the ocean, particularly Bodega Bay; one of her favorite camping spots. She also loved to be in her yard, making it a peaceful sanctuary, and over the past several years has become known for her painted garden rocks. She often gave them as personal gifts. Janette absolutely loved her family and cherished their time together. They were known for their rambunctious get togethers and playful antics.Janette was a faithful member of The Valley Church in Vacaville for over 20 years, where she was involved in womens and Youth ministry, and many other capacities. She was most recently in the toddler room which is perfect because she absolutely loved kids. Janette's spirit will be a void in the heart of countless friends, and family.Janette is survived by her daughter, Gabi; her husband, Scott; her mother, Rose Hester; her brothers, John Hester (Monica), Jeff Hester (Paula), Jason Hester (Cathy), and Jake Hester (Jacqueline); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.A funeral will be held at Vaca Hills Chapel on Monday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at Valley Church in Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019