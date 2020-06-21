Jarvis Arthur Benedict Jr.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors for Arthur Benedict Jarvis Jr., 74 of Vacaville, will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Arthur passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born in California on July 5, 1945. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 26, 2020.
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Vaca Hills Chapel
