A Graveside Service with Military Honors for Arthur Benedict Jarvis Jr., 74 of Vacaville, will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery 522 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Arthur passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born in California on July 5, 1945. Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com
W00145170-image-1.jpg,W00145170-image-2.jpg
W00145170-image-1.jpg,W00145170-image-2.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 26, 2020.