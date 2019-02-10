Jeannette "Jeni" Eberhardt, 69, passed away Jan. 28, surrounded by family. She succumbed to complicated medical challenges. Jeni was daughter to Virgil and Roberta "Bertie" Hazzard, and is survived by many family and friends. She was friends to everyone, and generous to a fault. Born on a military base in Guam, she considered Vacaville her true home, and lived there for a majority of her life. She retired after a life of service at the State of California-EDD. Her favorite things included being with her friends, drinking Starbucks, going out to eat, and helping others. A celebration of life is to be planned by the family within the next several months. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a in her honor, or taking a friend out to Starbucks. Published in The Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary