Jeffrey Leo Prichard, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday. He is now resting in peace.Born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Wichita, KS, Jeff made the move to the Golden State in 1960 with his mother, father, and five of his seven siblings. He graduated from Del Campo High School in 1968 and went on to complete an electrician apprenticeship on Mare Island in Vallejo. His first job involved working on the submarines in the naval shipyard there. Jeff spent 35 years in the aluminum can manufacturing industry. Through hard work and dedication, he worked his way up to Plant Manager and traveled all over the country to work in various can plants. He made friends all along the way and was respected by everyone who worked with him. He retired in 2007, and enjoyed spending his free time at family events, watching old westerns and Fox News, often with a Bud Lite in hand. He was also an avid reader, loved to work on cars, and was a sports enthusiast.Jeff suffered a devastating loss with the death of his son and best friend Tyler in 2011. He was also predeceased by his parents, Edward and Alice; his first wife of 33 years, Leilani; his older brother, Jim, and his brother-in-law, Jim.Jeff is survived by his wife, Thelma; stepdaughters, Brooke, Kimberly, and Lindsay; eight grandchildren, Leilah, Deegan, Jeremy, Torry, Riley, Najae, Gabriella, and Jionni, and his siblings, Joe (June), June (Dave), Jeanie (Gene), Joanie, John (Carlene), Judy (Jon); his sister-in-law, Dianne, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.Jeff was blessed to have a large, loving family, and all who knew him will miss him dearly. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service in his honor on Friday, March 6, at 2 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the , PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 26 to Mar. 6, 2020