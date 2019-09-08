|
Jerome "Ski" Glodowski, MSGT, USAF, Ret. passed away on Aug. 31. Ski was born on Feb. 21, 1948 in Stevens Point, WI to Philip and Cecilia Glodowski, the youngest of six children. Immediately after graduating from high school he joined the Air Force, serving his country for 22 years as a Fire Fighter, retiring as the Asst. Fire Chief at Travis AFB. Ski married the love of his life, Pat while stationed in Anchorage, AK. Ski's duty stations also included RAF Wethersfield and RAF Alconbury in England, Texas, and Kansas. Ski went on to work for JC Penney's Custom Decorating for 20 years before again retiring.Ski's passion in life was volunteering and he was happiest when he was able to give back to his community. Ski's love of animals led him to volunteer endless hours at the Vacaville SPCA. He was valued for his quality workmanship, direction and leadership of volunteers earning recognition as Volunteer of the Year.Ski was a 24 year member of the Vacaville Elks Lodge and regarded his brother and sister Elks as family. Ski moved through the officer corps culminating in being the Exalted Ruler of the Lodge in 1993-94. Ski was recognized for his service to the Lodge and the greater Vacaville community for his tireless work on various service projects as Lodge Officer of the year on three occasions and Elk of the Year twice. Ski was selected for the high honor of Lifetime Member in December, 2018.Ski is survived by Pat, his wife of 43 years; three children that blessed him with the opportunity to be a dad, David Shelton (Barbara) and Kevin Shelton (Pearl) of Trenton, GA, Beckie McBryar (Roger) of Okinawa, Japan; brothers, Richard of Rosholt, WI and Jimmy of Hatley, WI; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Bernice Domine, and brothers, Frank and Dennis.Ski was fiercely loved by his family, friends, fellow Elks and co-workers for his ready smile, compassionate heart, unwavering loyalty and love of life.He will be laid to rest with honor at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Vacaville Elk's Lodge, 304 Parker St., Vacaville on Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers Ski requested donations be made to either the SPCA of Solano County Attn: "Medical Building Fund" PO Box 356, Vacaville CA 95696 OR the Vacaville Elk's Lodge #2638 "Veterans Program" PO Box 5011, Vacaville CA 95696-5011.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, 2019