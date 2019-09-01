The Reporter Obituaries
More Obituaries for Jerome Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome W. Bowen

Jerome W. Bowen Obituary
Jerome (Jerry) is survived by his wife, Andrea; two sons, Jerry and Arthur; two grandchildren, and two step sons. He served 10 years in the Navy, was a commercial fisherman, and retired from Mare Island. A 42 year resident of Vacaville he became known as the Solano County historian. Friends and family are invited to his memorial service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. For more information call the Vaca Hills Chapel 707-446-3233.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019
