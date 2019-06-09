Jerry Roscoe Hildabrand, 86, a long-time resident of Vacaville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Logan County, KY on Dec. 11, 1932, where he grew up with three older brothers and one younger sister. After being the first in his family to graduate high school, he enlisted in the Air Force. His first assignment was at Travis AFB. Shortly after he moved to California, he met the love of his life, Loretta. They were married for almost 54 years before she was lost to cancer. After retiring from the military in 1972, he started his own home repair business, Valley Maintenance.Jerry was then fortunate to find a second chance at love. He met and married Marian and was lucky to have her in his life for the last 10 years. They spent much of that time traveling from one side of the country to the other.Other than his family, his most important accomplishment was being a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Marian; children, Cory (Christie); daughter, Regina (David), and step-daughter, Lisa (Pete); grandchildren, Nathan, Danelle (Ricky), Erin, Brian, Ryan (Mary), Jesse, Kasey and Molly, and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Loretta, and son, Mark.There will be a celebration of life on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, Vacaville.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Appalachian Project at http://www.christianapp.org.

W00133030-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from June 9 to June 14, 2019