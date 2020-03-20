|
|
Jim Falls of Vacaville, 85, passed away peacefully the evening of March 13. Born James Patrick Falls in Providence Hospital, Oakland on May 6, 1934, Jim grew up with three amazing siblings, living like the wind was always at his back.Schooling started at St. Cyril's and led to becoming Student Body President at St. Joseph's High School in Alameda, graduating in 1952. Jim then proceeded to USF for two years of Pre-law studies before heeding the call from Uncle Sam for military service. Upon fulfillment, Jim embarked on a remarkable retail career which led him from Florsheim Shoes to Bruce Barry's to eventually joining Ross Stores where he opened store #5 in Vacaville… all leading to becoming a key player as Eastern Regional Sales Manager in the rapidly expanding Ross Dress for Less franchise. Jim retired at 58 to enjoy the bulk of his 50 wonderful years with wife Kyria, along with his six sons, wonderful daughter, 17 grandkids, and 12 exuberant great, great grand kids! Along the way he made time for numerous volunteer positions such as Vacaville Planning Commissioner, Volunteer Coordinator for the NorthBay Hospital Thrift Shop, Telethon Fundraiser TV Host, and donation collector for the St. Mary's Foodbank with his esteemed brother-in-law side-kick. And of course, there was his passion for golf! Thank you Papa for introducing so many family generations to the game! Jim produced numerous Vacaville area charity golf tournaments, and amazingly - launched three holes-in-one along the way (and no, not on miniature golf courses)! God bless you Papa! We love you and miss you dearly.Given the current CV-19 situation, it has been decided to delay services for Jim. More to come at a later date, most likely in the summer. In the meantime, may the tee box rise up to meet you, and the wind be always at your back.
W00142770-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020