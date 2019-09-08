|
|
Just past midnight on Aug. 17, Jimmy Neal Potts lost his short battle with ALS. He was 81 years old. Jimmy was an active member of the community, a hardworking man, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose life was full of accomplishments and challenges that both molded him, but never broke his spirit. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patty Potts; his oldest daughter, Shelly van der Gaag; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Mary Potts; son-in-law, Jameson Bliss, and widower to Jimmy's deceased daughter, Anissa Bliss. He is survived by many grandchildren, Sara van der Gaag, Gabriel van der Gaag, Craig and Erika van der Gaag, Jessica and Tony Hatfield, John Barringer, Nicholas Barringer, Dakota and Tawni Potts, Kayla Hansen, Shelby Johnson, Victoria and Eric Onan, 12 great-grandchildren and one expected great-great-grandchild later this year. Jimmy was born on Oct. 25, 1937 in Corinth, MS to Barney Frank Potts and Artie Wyoming Shiflet-Potts, who later migrated to Northern California and settled in the Fairfield area. Barney and Artie had six children; Jimmy was the eldest of his siblings: Carolyn Wright of Fairfield, Dan (Cookie) Potts of Pioneer, Barbara Wilcox of Pioneer, David Potts of Fairfield and Debbie Galloway of Pioneer. He was a long-standing alumnus and graduated from Armijo High School in 1957. Jimmy worked several trades throughout his life, but was best known for his Sheet Metal work. He was a member of Local 104 for over 30 years where he later retired. He was a long-time member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in Suisun, enjoyed square dancing, golfing, fishing and anything to do with the outdoors. He had a keen eye for classic cars, enjoyed RV-ing with his family and friends and was the San Francisco 49ers' and Sacramento Kings' number one fan.For those who would like to celebrate with us, there will be a celebration of life for Jimmy on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m., at the Odd Fellow's Lodge, 805 Main St., Suisun City.
W00136370-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, 2019