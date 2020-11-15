Jo-Anne Valverde (67) departed this life peacefully on the Lord's day of rest, Sunday, November 1, in the comfort of her home surrounded with the love and comfort of her daughter and family, following her recent battle with cancer.Jo-Anne was born July 27, 1953 to Lorenzo and Jean Valverde in San Antonio, TX. Born into a military family she called home to many destinations; Florida, England, Nebraska and Bermuda. Finally in 1966 her family settled in Vacaville. She married Arthur Trimble in 1970 and started her family. Together they had two children (Jason and Amanda). Along with their children, they lived in Guam and San Diego before returning to Vacaville. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, Nana, sister and kind-hearted friend, leaving behind love and laughter that will remain in our hearts for a lifetime. She was known for her ever-helping hands, her love of laughter, telling stories, love of animals, and above all her love for her grandchildren. Those who knew her cherished her friendship or just making her acquaintance. She spent the first part of her career working for Vaca Valley Bank and finished her career working as a Manager for Chevron.Despite trials in life, Jo-Anne always found joy and happiness; she was a bringer of smiles and lasting conversations.Jo-Anne is survived by her children, Amanda (Shawn Cassidy) and Jason Trimble; grandchildren, Sarah, Jason, Hailey and three great grandchildren; sister, Cindy and brothers, Stephen, Mark and David; nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.She is preceded in death by her mother, Jean and father, Lorenzo; grandchildren, Aubree, Jacob, Alyssa, Taylor and baby Ryan; aunts and uncles and extended family and friends she loved dearly.Jo-Anne has touched many lives and will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew her.