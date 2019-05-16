Home

1930 - 2019
Joan Britten Lucas joined her husband Richard (Dick) Lucas in eternal rest on May 12. Joan was born on Aug. 19, 1930 and grew up in Middletown, CT. She attended Mary Washington College in Virginia. After Joan and Dick married they moved to New York City, where Dick attended NYU medical school. They started a family right away while Dick was still a medical student. Their children are Linda, Rick, Jack (now deceased) and Dee. The family traveled from New York to San Antonio, Denver, Wiesbaden, Germany, and finally to Vacaville and Fairfield.Joan was a devoted wife and mother. She was a loving "Grammy" to her eight grandchildren and "Great Grammy" to her eight great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Reporter on May 16, 2019
