|
|
Joan Marie Freer-Thor passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3. Joan was born in Newburg, NY in 1935, the only child to Susan and Antonio Donato. She married Lt. Allen Freer, USAF in 1957, and they had four children together, Lisa, Steven, Diane and James. As these things sometimes go, the marriage didn't hold up, but Joan settled in Vacaville with the children in 1973, and went to work for the state at the California Correctional Medical Facility. There she met Dr. Daniel Thor, who she married in 1986. "Dr. Dan" passed away in 2010, but Joan remained active in her community and in the church right up to the day she departed. Joan loved family, friends, food, theatre and music, especially the opera. She also loved to travel, and she and Dan saw much of the world in their 14 years together. She was a marvelous cook, and an expert gardener, skills she learned from her mother and father respectively, and shared lovingly with all of us. If tasked to do so, she could have grown tomatoes on the Moon. We will remember her for so many things, including her devotion to her children and to her Catholic faith, her joy in a good cappuccino or glass of wine with friends and family, her eggplant parmesan and her Christmas cookies. Joan leaves behind many friends too numerous to name, but whose kindness and devotion have been expressed in ways large and small, and for which we are forever grateful. She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, Lisa Rodrigues of Stockton, (Hannah (Avery), Nathan (Logan), Steven Freer of Portland, OR (Nathalie, Gabriel), Diane Dakin of Knoxville, TN (Patrick, Matthew), and James Freer of Los Angeles, CA. A memorial ceremony for Joan is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral, on Hemlock St. in Vacaville. In lieu of flowers, Joan has requested that donations be made in her memory to or to the Feed My People ministry at St. Mary's.
W00138580-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 17 to Dec. 6, 2019