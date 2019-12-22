The Reporter Obituaries
Joan Mary (Dzierzanowski) Chimera


1942 - 2019
Joan Mary Chimera, 77, passed away on Dec. 15.Joan was born on Sept. 4, 1942 in Buffalo, NY and lived there until 1976 when she and her husband Jim moved to California with their five children. Joan enjoyed time with her family, traveling with her husband, and playing bingo with her friends. She was a wonderful and supportive mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.Joan is preceded in death by her husband Jim. She is survived by her brothers, Tom (Cathy) Dzierzanowski of Elma, NY and Frank (MaryLou) Dexter of Lancaster, NY; her sons, Jimmy and Sam; her daughters, Susan (John) Kosar, Jennifer (Jeff) Carlile and Mary Carrasco; her grandchildren, Camille, Kayla, Vanessa, Giovanni, Justin and Dylan, and one great-grandchild, Devin.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Dec. 23, at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. Immediately following the service, family and friends can come together to celebrate her life at STARS Recreation Center in Vacaville. She will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
