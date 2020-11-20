Jodi was preceded in death by her son, Zachary; grandson, Justin and dad, Clevon Yarber. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her children, Tyler, Laci and Kevin Hettenbach; grandson, Wyatt; mom, Patsy Yarber, siblings, Melissa White and Erik Yarber; parents in-law, Steve and Barbara Elfers; brother and sister in-laws, Kevin and Dena Elfers, Ray and Winnie Elfers; numerous nieces and nephews, family, and friends. When you speak of Jodi, speak not with tears, for thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of the times you shared give you comfort, for her life was rich because of you. As a lifelong resident of Vacaville, Jodi will be laid to rest on November 23 at the Vacaville Cemetery. Due to Covid, there will be a private service for immediate family prior to graveside. Those that wish to pay respects can do so on Sunday November 22 at McCune Mortuary in Vacaville from 1 to 4 p.m. Graveside service is open to all at 11 a.m. on November 23. There will be a reception following the graveside service at the home Jodi shared with her family.





