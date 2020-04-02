The Reporter Obituaries
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Joel Salinas


1935 - 2020
Joel Salinas Obituary
Joel Salinas, 84 of Vacaville, passed away on the evening of March 28, in Vacaville. He was born in Mexico on April 6, 1935. There will be a limited viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, April 5, at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville, following guideines in place by the CDC in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.A funeral service and full military honors will be rendered at a later date.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
