|
|
Joel Salinas, 84 of Vacaville, passed away on the evening of March 28, in Vacaville. He was born in Mexico on April 6, 1935. There will be a limited viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, April 5, at Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville, following guideines in place by the CDC in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.A funeral service and full military honors will be rendered at a later date.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00143020-image-1.jpg,W00143020-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020