Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
707-446-3233
John Anthony Collet Jr.

A Celebration of Life for John Anthony Collet Jr., 63 of Winters, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Private interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. Mr. Collet passed away on June 15. He was born in Napa, on April 18, 1956. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , .Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home. 707-446-3233.www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from June 19 to June 20, 2019
