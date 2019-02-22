John Antonio Petrocelli, 95, was born on Nov. 12,1923 in Alameda, and passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, in Vacaville. He served three years in the U.S. Navy from 1943 - 1946 obtaining the rank of Hospital Apprentice 2nd Class. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1946 he began working in the produce department for Russell's Market in Hayward and quickly was promoted to Produce Manager. John worked in the produce business for 35 years retired. John lived most of his life in the San Francisco East Bay. He moved to Salem, OR in 1984 and lived there for 20 years before returning to Vacaville. He enjoyed going on ocean cruises, playing racquetball, golfing, photography and landscaping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio "Tony" and Julietta Minniti Petrocelli, and brother, Frank Joseph Petrocelli. John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Francis Petrocelli; son, Gary and Donna of Silverton, OR; son, Dan and Debbie of Grants Pass, OR; son, John of Union City, CA; daughter, Nancy and Ed of Grants Pass, OR; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

