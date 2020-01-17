|
California native and long-time Vacaville resident John Calvin Hutchinson died peacefully at home Jan. 1. He was born in Palo Alto, CA on Feb. 17, 1927 to Frank and Evelyn Hutchinson (Needmans). He enlisted in the Army in 1945, served in Europe, Korea, and the United States. He met and married Cornelia (Corry) Kunne in the Netherlands in 1947. After returning to the United States, they had eventually had four children and moved quite a few times, but ended up back in California. He retired as a Korean War Veteran in 1965 at the rank of Sargent First Class. He had numerous accommodations and decorations. He then worked another 20 years Federal Civil Service at Travis Air Force Base. He left four children, the oldest son, John C. Hutchinson, Jr, was born in Palo Alto, CA and now resides in Spanaway, WA. Next was Thomas A. Hutchinson, born in San Francisco, CA and now resides in Orange Park, FL., Wayne R. Hutchinson was born in Dunmow England, and now resides in Winters, CA. And finally, their daughter, Dawn M. Richardson born in Ann Arbor, MI and resides in Vacaville, CA. In addition to the four children, he left 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. His wife of 68 years, Corry died in 2017. She was 87.John enjoyed his family, maintaining his home, garden, woodworking, and making novelties with scraps. He usually wanted no help, but was always there to help those that needed it.A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon CA. Per his wishes, he was cremated, and will be interred with his beloved wife, Cory. They are together again, in Heaven, and their remains will be together.
