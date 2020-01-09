|
|
John Charles Adamo, 84, native of Napa and long time resident of Vacaville, passed away on Dec. 23, at Vaca Valley Hospital in Vacaville after a long illness.Funeral service will be held on Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Reception immediately follows at Tulocay Reception Center, and interment at Tulocay Cemetery at 1 p.m. Read complete obituary at https://www.claffeyandrota.com/obituaries/John-Adamo-2/
W00140230-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23, 2020