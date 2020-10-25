1/
John Kempton
10/03/1923 - 10/12/2020
Jack Kempton was born on Oct 3, 1923 and passed Oct 12, 2020. He attended Polytechnic High School Portland tinkering with radios and working with electronics. The interest became his 20 year Navy career. In 1946 he married Fern Schulz for 47 years raising two daughters. After retirement in 1962 he opened Pinole TV. In 1980 he worked as an alarm installer. With Jack's love for sharing the gospel he joined the Gideons International. He enjoyed seeing his family grow and has at the time of passing two daughters, Pamela Kempton, Bonnie Calkins (George); grandsons, Jason Hays (Erica), Clay Calkins (Laura), Phil Calkins; granddaughter, Lisa Hays (Gabe). There are nine great grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. A private graveside service with family and friends will be on Oct 24 2020 at Rolling Hills Memorial Park Richmond.


Published in The Reporter on Oct. 25, 2020.
