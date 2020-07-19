John Orval Dodson Jr. passed away on July 11, 2020 after a long illness. John was born April 18, 1947 in Union Town, PA. He was a graduate of Vacaville High School in 1965. John earned a football scholarship to Brigham Young University and graduated in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in teaching. John was employed by the State of California. He retired in September 2009.John was preceded in death by his father, John Orval Dodson Sr. in 1976. John is survived by his wife, Carol Dodson; mother, Arlene Dodson; son, John W. Dodson of Waynesboro PA; daughter Kari Diener and grandson, Reed Diener of Lower Lake, CA; stepdaughter, Tonya Freitas of Elk Grove, CA; stepchildren, Michael Freitas and Gabriella Barnard, both of Elk Grove, CA.John and his wife Carol spent most of their time in Southern California. John was an avid golfer and earned pro status to teach the sport.John's love for his family was something to be admired by those who knew him. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. After golfing he enjoyed his shot of whiskey and his cigars at the 19th hole.God bless you, John.Due to COVID-19 services will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.