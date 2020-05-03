John Heinmiller, 70, of Vacaville passed away on April 9 at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo after a long illness. He was born in Minneapolis, MN but grew up in Vallejo & American Canyon after the family moved to California in 1951.Survivors include his wife, Leslie; a son, John Nathan of Puyallup, WA; a sister, Mary of Vallejo, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor, and sister, Jane. John was an Air Force/Vietnam veteran and retired in 1995 after 21 years at Mare Island. He found much joy in activities with the New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Vacaville. He also enjoyed gardening, writing music, singing and playing his guitar.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, military services and inurnment will be held at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon at a later date TBA.





