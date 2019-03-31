It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of John Thompson on March 6, in Dixon. John volunteered as the Dixon Boat Club Secretary and Webmaster for the past five years. He also worked at Chili's and Tahoe Joe's in Vacaville. In 2000 he retired after proudly serving in the Navy for 20 years. He saw action in Desert Storm, the Gulf War and provided humanitarian aid when Mt. Pinatubo erupted in 1991. Additionally, John retired from Twin Rivers Unified School District after 17 years in Computer Technology and Support.John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tami Thompson; his son, J.R. (Stephanie); daughter, Katreena Thompson; sisters, Mary Huston, and Louise Estes; grandchildren, Kevin, Gabe, Noelle, Addison, Tanis, and Avianna, and brother in law, Pat (Sally) Negroni. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Thompson; mother, Gracie Ziegler; sister, Patsy Schneider, and brother, Richard Thompson.In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in our fire-ravaged forests. https://shop.alivingtribute.org/products/plant-a-tree-california Cards may be sent to McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville, CA 95688. Burial service will be on April 5 at 3 p.m. Please arrive at 2:40 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. Reception immediately following.

W00130120-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019