John went home to be with his Lord on November 14, 2020. He was with his wife and two daughters when he passed due to complications of Alzheimers.John was born on November 20, 1948, in Alameda, to John and Rosemary Trambley. He married Rexanne J Collings on November 6, 1976, in Concord. They moved to Vacaville in 1987 where John served as an usher and worked with the youth group for many years at Valley Church. John worked for 25 years at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond. In his retirement, they moved to Sacramento and he spent 11 years as an usher for the Sacramento Kings until he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's almost four years ago. John knew no stranger. If you had the pleasure of knowing John, you had the pleasure of being his friend. Whether you were greeted by him, strolled by while he was trimming someone's rose bushes, or met him while he was playing with the grandkids at the park, he was sure to greet you warmly and with a smile because that is who John was. He had a deep love for Jesus Christ and in turn exuded joy and peace to those he came in contact with. John was known as a brother, husband, father, "Mr. Fun" (according to the Valley Church youth group), Papa, and friend to all that he met. He was honored to be retired and in good health to help with his four grandkids when they were young. John is survived by his wife, Rexanne; brothers, Ted of Martinez, and Bob of Twain Harte, and their families; two daughters, Sarah (Jonathan) Miranda and Joanna (Joe) Clark; and grandchildren Felicity, Callie, Simon, and Jesse. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol. Due to COVID restrictions, a small family service will be held in-person at The Crossing Church in Sacramento on December 1 at 10 am. The service will be streamed on a private Facebook event for those who wish to attend. For more information, contact jclarkathome@gmail.com. In lieu of sending flowers or condolences, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of John. You can make donations online at alz.org
.W00149090-image-1.jpg