Jolyn Elizabeth Bucci, 90, passed away March 8 in Oakland. She was born in Duncan, OK on Oct. 31, 1929. Jolyn married Donald Bucci in 1960. They raised a son and three daughters. After moving several times with the USAF they finally settled in Vacaville where they resided for 47 years.Jolyn Worked for Ross Dept. Store for over 20 years retiring as manager of the lingerie dept. In her retirement, Jolyn enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great woman who loved and was loved by all her family and many friends.Jolyn is survived by husband, Donald E. Bucci; daughters, Terri King, Lisa Thornburg, Donna Wratten, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, William D. King.At Jolyn's request, private services will be held.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 15, 2020