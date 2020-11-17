Jonathan Andrew Ruff passed Oct. 5th, 2020 at age 59 near Las Vegas in a tragic accident while on a motorcycle trip with a friend. He was doing what he loved. "Jon" was born to Ralph and Evelyn (Jensen) Ruff in Dayton, WA on June 28, 1961. He moved to Fairfield, CA at the age of one and then to Vacaville. He attended Hemlock Elementary, Willis Jepson Jr. High and graduated from Vacaville High in 1979. Jon began playing the trumpet in fourth grade and picked up the French Horn in Junior High; he continued playing both in high school and college. During high school, Jon played First French Horn in the All Bay Area Honor Orchestra which performed with Chuck Mangione. He knew then, that music was going to be his life. Jon went on to study at San Jose City College (1979-1984) and later at the University of Hawaii, Mañoa (1984-1986). During summers in San Jose he played with the Great America "Klown Band" - a perfect fit for Jon! Next, he joined the "Then and Now" show band, playing in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He returned to the Bay Area from Hawaii and played trumpet for decades in a number of celebrated Salsa bands; most notably Julio Bravo's "Orquesta Salsabor" and "The Pacific Mambo Orchestra." In fact, Jon's many years of hard work and love of the genre, was rewarded with the prestigious Grammy award for Best Tropical Latin album as a member of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra in 2013.In December of 1989, Jon began his memorable U.S. Air Force career. He served with bands at March AFB, CA, Yokota AB Japan, and two tours at Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA. Jon performed, and led, many notable performances throughout the western United States, the Far East and Southeast Asia, and while deployed to the Middle East supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. His passion for music and the USAF mission was front and center for his entire 24-year career and was recognized early on as he was chosen as Air Mobility Command's Bandsman of the Year in 1993. Jon's military awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal w/4 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal w/2 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal w/8 oak leaf clusters, Global War of Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon w/Gold border to name a few.Upon retirement at the end of 2013, Jon continued his freelance playing while simultaneously taking a position as Internet Customer Relations representative with Stomvi USA in Southern California. Jon singularly created Stomvi's presence on the Internet, and contributed immeasurably to the growing trumpet education ecosphere online. In 2018, Jon took his broad experience to a new challenge at Milano Music in Mesa, AZ. Again, Jon's passion elevated Milano's Internet presence and created/produced instructional videos that were lauded by local/regional music educators and were just what young students needed during these COVID-challenging times. Jon was truly a one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life personality that cannot be easily characterized. He unapologetically embraced his integrity, work ethic, passion for music and commitment to the AF Band mission no matter whether he created magic or disarray. As a Senior Noncommissioned officer, he was an example of limitlessness caring and selflessness. His inherent goodness was boundless and offered freely to whomever he met. An active member of the trumpet community online, Jon was eulogized by a fellow trumpeter saying, "...The big part of Jon's persona, was in truth, eclipsed by his gentle graciousness and genuine humility." Beyond that, Jon was a loving, devoted father, husband, family man and friend. Jon cannot be replaced and we will never see such a soul again.