|
|
Jonathan Edward Hensley died late Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, in Fairfield, at the age of 83.He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary, and survived by his son, Jonathan, and his daughter, Renee Brasher, both of Vacaville.A celebration of life service will occur at New Hope Christian Fellowship in Vacaville on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.The old sailor will stand his final watch at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Full military honors will begin at three bells of the Afternoon Watch. For civilians, that is 1:30 p.m. And for those in the Army, Mickey's little hand is on the one and his big hand is on the six.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019