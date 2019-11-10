|
|
Joseph "Joe" Farao Tuitele died on Monday, Oct. 28, at the age of 74, at Stanford Medical Center due to post-surgery complications. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Darlene; brother, Dr. Fofo John Tuitele; children, Jeannette (Jamison), Lepeti (Donald), Joey (Amber), and Michael (Vanessa), as well as eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother and Paramount Chief Tuitele Fofo Tautifa Tony Tuitele; his sister, Lepeti Fazio and his grandson Elijah.Joseph was born to Paramount Chief Tuitele Magauli Mauga Talamaivao of Leone Village and Lepetimalo Seuta'atia Tasalautele Utu Tuitele from Amouli Village, American Samoa. Joe was the eldest of four children. When he was growing up in Samoa, he spent his days attending Samoan "Faifeau" School, working in the family plantation, going to church on Sundays and attending Marist Brother's School. When he was 13, he was sent to live with his uncle in San Francisco, where he could attend high school. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy.Joe met Darlene Sherman in Concord, in 1970 and they were married on July 15, 1972. Over the next decade Joe and his family were stationed in Bremerton, WA, Guam, and Mare Island during which they had three children, Jeannette, Lepeti, and Joseph. The family moved to Vacaville in 1984. After serving 20 years in the US Navy, Joe retired as a Naval Chief and began working for the US Postal Service. Joe and Darlene had their fourth child, Michael in 1987. The Tuitele family always had a warm and welcoming home and it was known as a gathering place for neighborhood kids, friends and extended family. Joe was a man of honor, service and humility. He had a kind, encouraging spirit and a smile that reached his eyes. He enjoyed telling stories and was proud of his Samoan heritage and military service. Most of all, he often shared that he was proud and blessed to have married the most "unique woman in the world".Joe was affectionately known as "Papa Joe" by his grandchildren and he was generous with his time and praise for them. He will be missed by so many people who were fortunate to have such a wonderful and extraordinary person in their lives.May he rest with peace knowing that he brought so much joy and strength into this world. May he find his rightful place in heaven, sharing stories with family that has waited to welcome him.A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Joseph Farao Tuitele on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at the Boyd Street Church of God, 610 Boyd St., Vacaville, and will be followed by interment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
W00138280-image-1.jpg,W00138280-image-2.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019